Two people have made official complaints about the hospital alleging malpractice. In one case, gauze was left in a woman’s vagina after the patient had given birth, while another had an allergic reaction after a nurse gave an incorrect injection. Reports were filed to Thalang police.

The PPHO, chief Dr Jirapan Taepan, told the media on Thursday: “After the gauze was expelled by the patient, a doctor immediately conducted a check. No other related after-effects have been discovered from the gauze case.

“The hospital has apologised for the mistake. We have already visited the patient at home. Compensation will be paid by law. ”

Jirapan did not mention the patient who had an allergic reaction after a nurse gave an incorrect injection.