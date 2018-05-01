Angry mob TIE sex offenders to bench and cover them in PAINT

THIS is the moment two on-the-run sex offenders are arrested after an angry mob tie them to a bench and cover them in paint and cement powder.

It shows James White, 48, and Jason Lydiard, 26, who is also known as Alexis Guesto, with their hands tied behind their backs before they were taken into police custody, who arrived on the scene a short time later on Saturday evening.

The pair had been on the run from police and were wanted for a number of offences, including breach of licence.

They were taken to hospital after being kicked and beaten with iron bars during the incident in Mullaghbawn in South Armagh, Northern Ireland.

A blue Peugeot 206 they had been travelling in had all four tyres slashed after it was parked outside a church on the Chancellors Road in the town on Thursday afternoon.

Police Service Northern Ireland praised the response from local resident and the help being provided to them but criticised the violent actions of the group that apprehended the men.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie said: “White and Guesto were kicked and beaten with iron bars before being taken to Mullaghbawn village, where they were further assaulted by a number of individuals and covered in paint.

“Both men were taken to hospital by police. One of the males has been arrested and the other remains in hospital being treated for his injuries.

“Both men will be brought before the court at the earliest opportunity in relation to the matters for which they were being sought.

“Throughout yesterday as our search for the two men was ongoing, I was pleased with the response from the local community and the assistance being provided to police.

“Unfortunately, now, due to the violent actions of a small number of people, we have had to redirect resources and efforts towards investigating a serious assault.

“There is no excuse for individuals taking the law into their own hands nor for the violent scenes that we witnessed last night.”

White, from south Armagh, was jailed in 1998 for five counts of sexual assault on a teenage boy before being released in 2003.

Lydiard, from Bessbrook, has nine convictions, including sexual assault and was freed earlier this year.