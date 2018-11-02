Angry British tourist directs traffic in Bali with his walking stick

An elderly British tourist was so annoyed with the chaotic traffic at a chaotic junction – he started directing cars with his walking stick.

The grey-haired English-speaking pensioner became increasingly frustrated at the large numbers of motorcycles and cars trying to negotiate the intersection in Bali, Indonesia.

He himself to step into the fray and bark orders at the foreign drivers on October 22 during the afternoon rush hour.

The man, who has not been identified, is seen in the video waving through one line of traffic and telling others to ”get out of the way, let them come through”.

With one queue safely cleared, he uses his walking stick to wave forward hundreds more motorcycles to move off.

Agung Kresna, a motorist who was saw the incident said: ”This is embarassing. Indonesians made the rules but it is the foreigner who cares about implementing them.

”This road needs serious attention from the government and a set of traffic lights should be installed.”

The man was praised online by residents who saw the video of his good deed. Dimaz Dimo said: ”There must be self-awareness from the road users, but when they drive badly it makes everyone feel annoyed. This man has done some great work to help.”

Tinuk Agustin added: ”This foreigner is better than a set of traffic lights.”