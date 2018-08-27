Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

The owner of the plant had fallen unconscious after inhaling ammonia gas in his efforts to control the situation.

Mai Khao Rescue workers assisted at the scene. Emergency responders donned emergency breathing apparatus and protective clothing as they rushed to control the situation.

One of the rescue workers said the valve of the ammonia tank had broken. The owner of the factory had tried to close the valve, but failed to do so.

Rescue workers used water to suppress the ammonia gas, but the owner was already dead by the time they got to him.

His body was taken to Takua Thung Hospital.

The gas leak was quickly brought under control.