American arrested for stabbing Thai wife in Pattaya

Stabbing Thai Wife:

The Pattaya police station was alerted at 5.30am that an assaulted Thai woman was in need of help and waiting at the police booth on a road along the Jomthien Beach in Tambon Nong Plue in Bang Lamong district of Chon Buri.

Police rushed to the scene to find a Thai woman and her 7-year-old son waiting. The woman was severely injured with a wound on her head and a stab wound to the right side of her body.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Damrong Arjdee, 49, a security officer of the Pattaya Condotel Chain, told police that the woman had rushed down from a building with her son to seek assistance, and she took them to the police booth to wait for help.

Police then checked a room on the third floor of the building and arrested Nicholas Dana Hillman, 49. Six knives were found scattered on the floor and the room appeared ransacked. An almost-empty whisky bottle was on the floor and a zip bag of crystal meth was found in a drawer.