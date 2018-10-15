American pensioner to be charged after Thailand death crash

American Pensioner: A US citizen involved in a road accident that killed two people on a motorbike on Saturday will be charged with reckless driving, police said.

Pol Lt Col Mongkol Makkhanon, a duty officer of Muang police station, said police planned to charge Robert Vlasaty, 78, for reckless driving that led to death and injury of other persons.

The accident on Saturday evening in Muang district involved one motorcycle and two cars, one of them driven by the New York native.

It killed Natthawat Raksa, 16, and Theerasak Thepnuan, 18, who were on the motorbike.

Prayoon Plodsud, the driver of the other car, told Pol Lt Col Mongkol the vehicle driven by Mr Vlasaty overtook him and then appeared to lose control, crashing into the motorcycle.

The American citizen was slightly injured and was treated at Surat Thani Hospital.