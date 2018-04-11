AMBULANCE DRAMA: RED CAR DRIVER APOLOGIZES TO SOCIETY

The driver of the red Suzuki Swift that wouldn’t get out of the way of an ambulance with its siren blaring has apologized to society.

He has also said sorry “from the bottom of my heart” to the family of the man in the ambulance.

The man died.

The driver of the car is a staff member of the National Institute of Emergency Medicine and would have known full well that he had to get out of the way of the ambulance.

Panuwat Sricharoen asked for people having a go at his wife and family to please stop. It was his responsibility alone.

His wife works for Bangkok’s Rathawithi Hospital.

The story has ignited into a Thai style drama with all the trappings of a soap opera after the ambulance staff posted footage online.

With the people in the car members of the emergency services too there are many unanswered questions.

Panuwat said on fan page Street Hero Project that he is prepared for what punishment is coming to him.

The driver of the ambulance is also in hot water for posting the footage because of Thailand’s strict defamation laws. RT – EP