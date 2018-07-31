Amazon Residence is a condominium project, developed by Matrix, located at Bun Kanchana 5, Na Kluea, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150.

This 1 bedroom unit comes in foreign ownership and is 35 Sqm in size. It is located on the 3rd floor and is currently priced at 1,699,000 THB.

Matrix is also the developer behind Sunset Boulevard Residence 2, The Vision and Sunset Boulevard Residence. Construction of Amazon Residence was completed in 2014. Condominium comprises of 4 buildings, having 8 floors and includes 795 units.

Facilities at Amazon Residence include elevator, parking, 24-hours security, cctv, swimming pool, sauna, gym, garden / bbq, playground / kid’s area, restaurant on premise. Common fee is 39 per sqm per month. Sinking fund is 600 per sqm.

Numerous shops are situated within reach:

Inn Come Community Mall is 1.5 km away (approximately 4 minutes by car)

The Village – 2.2 km (7 minutes by car)

Tops Daily – 3 km (7 minutes by car)

Kunchae Supermarket – 3.2 km (7 minutes by car)

Outlet Mall – 3.4 km (7 minutes by car)

The closest schools in proximity to Amazon Residence include:

Wat Na Chom Thian School, located within 4.9 km away (approximately 12 minutes by car)

International The Art Of Fighting Center – 6.1 km (14 minutes by car)

Sattahip Wittayakhom School – 9.3 km (16 minutes by car)

Bang Lamung Vocational College Wat Pho Samphan (Pattaya Ci… – 9.6 km (28 minutes by car)

Montes Sory Children Center – 9.8 km (28 minutes by car)

The location, where the condo is situated, offers a good choice of restaurants. Some of them are listed below:

Rungrueng Sukhothai Noodles Soup – 1.8 km (5 minutes by car)

Jomtien Khao Tom Pla – 1.8 km (5 minutes by car)

Great American Rib Restaurant – 3.1 km (8 minutes by car)

Pizza Italian – 3.1 km (6 minutes by car)

MK Restaurants – 3.4 km (7 minutes by car)

Pattaya Memorial Hospital is the nearest hospital, which is located 6.4 km from the condominium. It will take about 20 minutes by car to go there.