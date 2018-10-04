This prank gone wrong happened at a 24-hour launderette in Taman Sentosa, Rawang, Selangor, after midnight on Tuesday (Oct2).

The boy had accompanied his mother and uncle to the launderette, when the uncle decided to put him in one of the washers.

The washer door locked, trapping the boy in the machine. The workers broke the glass panel of the washing machine and managed to rescue the boy.

The boy, who appears to be four or five years old, was shaken by the incident. He was handed over to his mother unharmed.

The scene was recorded on a smartphone and the two-minute and 45-second video has gone viral on social media.

The outlet owner Hazmal Hassan said he was shocked when he was informed of the incident.

“This is the first time I have seen such an outrageous incident here,” he said, adding the launderette has not been vandalised since it began operating one year and two months ago.

Hazmal told The Star that a police report has been made because the washing machine, which costs about RM3,000, was damaged in the incident.

“I would advise parents who bring their children here to watch over them, as they might think this is a playground or a place to play hide-and-seek.

“Those using the washers and dryers here should follow the instructions and rules, which are stated on the walls,” he said.

Many people condemned the act, saying that it was irresponsible of the uncle to pull such a stunt. Others praised the restaurant workers for rescuing the child.

Last month, two men threw a pregnant cat into a coin-operated dryer at a launderette in Taman Gombak Ria, near Kuala Lumpur, killing it.

The cruel incident caused an uproar among the public, especially among animal lovers. The two men were later arrested and brought to the Selayang Sessions Court, Selangor, where they claimed trial to the offence.