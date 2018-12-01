OVERSTAYED VISA: A British tourist was arrested in Chiang Mai’s Kamphaeng district on Wednesday night for allegedly abusing crystal meth and overstaying his visa.

Police arrested Benjamin John Soulsby, 31, at his rented house in a housing estate in Tambon Tonpao following a tip from the house owner that his tenant appeared to be high on drugs.

Police found 0.95 grams of crystal meth in the house and a device for using the drug. Police suspected he flushed some drug down the toilet when they arrived.

Pol Col Pallop Siriyakul-na-Ayutthaya, deputy commander of the Immigration Police Division 5, said Soulsby entered Thailand on September last year and his visa expired on October 8, last year.