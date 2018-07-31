Alleged wife killer attempts to commit suicide

Police said Thavorn Inmamueang, 31, tore his trousers and was preparing to use the pieces to hang himself inside a detention cell of the Ngao Police Station. However, a policeman prevented Thavorn from committing suicide.

Thavorn was arrested on Sunday night after shooting his 39-year-old wife, Patimanan Ruennoi, in front of her mother, at her house at about 8.30pm. She died instantly from a bullet wound to the chest.

Amporn Ruennoi, Patimanan’s mother, said Thavorn and Patimanan broke up about a year ago because he had a bad temper and accused his wife of having affairs.

“On Sunday night, he showed up and asked my daughter to get back with him. When she refused, he fired at her,” Amporn said.

According to her, the couple had lived together for many years and had two children together.