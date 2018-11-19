Alleged road racing organiser arrested

Pol Maj Gen Thirapong Wongratpitak, commander of Metrpolitan Police Division 4, said Thanapat Nuywong was arrested while riding his motorcycle on the Pradit Manootham Road in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district by raising the front wheel to show off to friends.

Thanapat became the 84th Facebook page administrator facing an arrest warrant for organising road racing.

He faces charges of violating the Computer Crime Act, organising road racing and driving dangerously.