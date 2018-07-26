Alcohol sales ban tightened for Asanha Bucha, Lent

He said Police Commissioner General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda had instructed chiefs of the nine provincial bureaux and Metropolitan Police Bureau to be strict about the ban on Friday and Saturday.

Although Thailand is a secular society, the sale of alcoholic drinks is banned at department stores, convenience stores and entertainment venues on Buddhist national holidays.

The ban goes onto effect at 12.01am on Friday and remains in place through midnight Sunday.

Krissana said restaurants, karaoke shops, bus terminals and railway stations would be randomly checked on both days and retailers and proprietors of entertainment venues had been reminded of the ban.

The only exemption is at airport duty-free shops, he said.