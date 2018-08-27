Airport Rail Link to install passenger guard rails next month

Suthep Phanpheng, managing director of Electrified Train Co, operator of the Airport Rail Link, said the installation would cost Bt13 million and is expected to be completed in three months.

The stainless steel guard rails would be similar to those used for Japan’s Shinkansen railway system, Suthep added.

He said the Electrified Train Co had identified a contractor and already signed a contract with the firm for the of the installation of the guard rails.