Aircraft bombs found among metal scrap at secondhand shop

The dud bombs – suspected to be remnants of a World War II aircraft or from a warfare tactic rehearsal years ago – were discovered before shop workers would cut them into pieces, which could have caused an explosion, said shop owner Samniang Wimanay, 50.

Khong Chai precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Boonrit Chaweewat led other policemen to inspect the 1.30-metre-long bombs, together weighing 450 kilograms, at the Krittipa Parts shop on Phon Thong- Yang Talad Road at 10am.

Experts later removed them from the shop to a safe location for a proper disposal later. He said police would investigate the source of these bombs.