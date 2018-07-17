After Taiwan soiree, Najib’s son went to Moscow for the World Cup

Nazifuddin posted several photos of his time in Moscow on Sunday (July 15) when France beat Croatia 4-2 in the nail-biting final.

In one photo, he is seen posing with Zabivaka, the football-playing wolf who is the Russian World Cup mascot.

He posted photos of himself giving a thumbs-up at the Luzhniki Stadium and also shared a photo op with retired French international footballer Christian Karembeu.

“Yeah! Finals!!! Croatia against France, which is your choice?” Nazifuddin wrote.