African tourist arrested in Pattaya for not carrying his passport

African Tourist Arrested: A video published on the Facebook site of “Rak Siam News” showed a black man being confronted by immigration police in the Jomtien area of Pattaya.

In a brief altercation an immigration official suggests that he has the power to arrest the apparent tourist because he does not have his passport with him.

“You don’t have your passport,” he says. “I can take you to immigration”.

The black man – believed to be from Cameroon – suggests that his passport is elsewhere before agreeing to go with the officers.

The immigration officer grabs his arm as he is led away.

Ruk Siam News said that three people were arrested in Soi Yen Sabai in the Phratamnak 2 area.

One was from Cameroon, one was from Laos and another was of unspecified nationality who was rambling and drunk.

Local immigration chief Somprot Sirisukkha said it was a job well done. Those arrested had cooperated with his men.

The news media said that immigration in the resort were acting on the orders of deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and the new head of immigration Maj-Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.