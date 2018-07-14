Adidas launches plastic campaign

More than 200 volunteer runners, led by Yo-Yossavadee Hassadeevichit, captain of Adidas Runners Bangkok, and two celebrities, Pancake-Khemanit Jamikorn and Grace-Karnklao Duaysianklao, participated to raise awareness of the importance of keeping the coastline pollution-free.

Vijay Chauhan, Adidas general manager, said: “Our oceans and marine life are endangered by plastic waste. Through the power of sport, we believe we can help alleviate the problem in a tangible way.

“For this reason, Adidas and Parley for the Oceans are uniting in raising awareness of the threat from marine plastic waste.

“In addition, we have been following Adidas’s global sustainability policy by removing plastic shopping bags in stores since Earth Day 2016 and reducing plastic bottle usage in our general activities.”

Launched in June 2017 with the objective of using the power of sport to raise awareness of marine plastic pollution, Run For The Oceans engages more runners around the world to help save the oceans, including through the Runtastic application.

“Thailand dumps 13 million tonnes of plastic into the sea each year, placing the country in the top six worst offenders globally. This is an opportunity for us to make a difference through the power of sport,” Chauhan said.