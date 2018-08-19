Worawit Wannathawee died instantly from a fatal head injury at the roadside.

The other motorist with whom he’d had a fender-bender was injured. His name has not been released.

They were discussing a settlement at the side of Lam Lukka-Khlong 4 Road in Lam Lukka district at 9.30pm.

They were about to get back in their vehicles when the pickup truck driven by Suchat Saenmieng, 24, crashed into them, an insurance company representative told police.

Suchat was also injured.

A passing motorist told police he saw the pickup racing with another one before the driver lost control and struck the two men at the roadside.