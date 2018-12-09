Completion of accessible Sukhumvit overpass set for year-end

The wheelchair-accessible pedestrian bridge across Sukhumvit Road should be completed by year-end, the Father Ray Foundation said.

Foundation Vice President Rev. Michael Picharn Jaiseri said Nov. 26 construction of the elevator-equipped overpass near Redemptorist Technological College for Persons with Disabilities should wrap by the end of December.

The long-delayed project was requested by the school but delayed by lawsuits and budget diversions. It is expected to open about two years behind schedule.