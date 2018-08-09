Abandoned newborn rescued from temple lavatory

A man, whose Facebook account is Ton Chumphon, broadcast the rescue operation via Facebook Live.

He said he and his friends were drinking at a community near the temple when they heard the cries of a baby from the lavatory. When they went into the room, they found a newborn baby, its umbilical cord still attached, lying on the floor on a woman’s green T-shirt.

The temple is well-known for the shrine dedicated to the legendary Mae Nak Phra Khanong, whose story has inspired several movies.

Several local residents who witnessed the rescue said they believed the spirit of grandma Nak had protected the baby, leading to the rescue in time.