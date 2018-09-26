Urban Explorer Finds Secret Abandoned Nazi Weapon Tunnels

Nazi Weapon Tunnels: An explorer has discovered what is believed to be a Nazi weapons testing bunker while investigating a tunnel system in Germany.

Warren Tepper made the discovery while investigating miles of underground tunnels under Duisburg, in the west of the country. After climbing through one of the walls, Mr Tepper unearthed the bunker and found four-inch bullet holes in metal and bulletproof glass inside.

Mr Tepper believes the bunker was used as a shelter by the Nazis during bombardment from Allied Forces and as a safe place to test ammunition.

Mr Tepper said: “At first we didn’t really see much it was just a set of empty tunnels but then we climbed through a hole in the wall into another part of the tunnels that had been blocked off.

“It was only then that we started to get a feeling for how big and amazing the tunnels were.

“As we carried on walking round the tunnels we started to find more and more exciting stuff.

“Then we found the munitions storage and were both really excited at this point, so we carried on in the miles of underground tunnels.

“Then we came across the weapons testing room and were like two kids at Christmas.”

Mr Tepper added: “We were amazed and shock as to what we had just found in the tunnels it was the gift that kept giving

“It looks like they were firing some big calibre guns down there that would have echoed through the tunnels and been extremely loud.

“I would not have liked to have been down there when the guns were going off inside.

“The sheer size of the tunnels is the largest I have been in yet. The munitions storage and weapon testing range were impressive.”

Mr Tepper claims that the führer himself could have used the tunnels.

He said: “It was a secret weapons testing bunker it was Nazi and when reading into the history of Adolf Hitler he had secret meeting inside these tunnels.

“From what I have read it was captured by the Americans hence the bullet holes in the bullet proof glass.”



Mr Tepper shared his footage from the exploration on his YouTube channel Warren Urbexing, and it amassed thousands of views within days. Mr Tepper conducts many such investigations for YouTube channel, Finders Beepers History Seekers, but he said this was undoubtedly one of the most impressive sites he had ever visited.

He said: “When we first walked into the weapon testing room, I thought it was a furnace where they heat treated metal and didn’t really know what to think until I saw the metal with the bullet holes in the massive bit of metal.

“Then everything fell in place and I realised exactly what it was we were standing in and what it was used for and I was like a kid in a candy store, very excited.”

