A1 Boat Charters (Pattaya) & (Phuket)

2018 has already proved to be busy start to the year with over 50 boat and yacht charters available in either Pattaya or Phuket.

The new twice weekly Tours to Koh Phai have been received with immense popularity cruising every Monday and Friday. Amazing value for money at 2,300 baht per person including hotel transfers to Ocean Yacht Marina, brunch, afternoon lunch, fishing, snorkeling and all the sun, sea and sand we can offer.

We’ve also had numerous vessels join our growing fleet including a 72 foot party catamaran, which has catered for families, parties and corporate events. Proven to be very popular due to the size, top of the range music system and a dipping pool. It also has a karaoke room and four bedrooms.

For those who fancy something different, we offer a very classic 42 foot Sport Fisherman, sturdy, stable, built to last along with powerful engines at a very affordable charter price.

Later this year A1 Boat Charters take on exclusive Charters with two brand new Princess Motor Yachts in both Pattaya and Phuket and will be looking forward to showing them off when they arrive from Plymouth UK.

It’s been a rewarding start to 2018, mirrored with amazing people on our charters from all corners of the Globe. The feedback has been particular welcoming and from all of us at A1 Boat Charters.

Please feel free to contact us +66(0)90 267 4582 or email: [email protected] web: www.a1boatcharters.com

We also post on https://www.facebook.com/A1BoatCharters/ to keep you all up to date with what’s happening in our A1 Boating Word.