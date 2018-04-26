93 foreigners rounded up in nationwide crackdowns

Tourist police searched 118 locations around the country on Wednesday and arrested 93 foreigners for residing in Thailand illegally.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, held a press conference at the Monthian Hotel in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district to announce the results of the 9th X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner Operation. He said 62 of the suspects were arrested for having entered the Kingdom illegally and 18 for overstaying their visas. He added that 13 others suspects were arrested on other charges. Surachet said the tourist police joined hands with other police agencies to search three international schools, nine language schools, 60 normal schools and 46 other areas.

The deputy tourist police chief said the operation was aimed at weeding out criminals who disguised themselves as tourists to carry out call-center and romance scams, credit card and ATM identity thefts and other crimes that could affect Thailand’s reputation. NTN – EP