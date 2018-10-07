82 motorcyclists arrested in Bangkok in road racing clampdown

Forty-four adults and 38 teenagers were arrested on Friday for allegedly modifying their motorcycles with the apparent intention to race on Bangkok streets.
Pol Maj Gen Samrit Tonntao, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 8, said the suspects were arrested at road checkpoints throughout Friday.
Police also seized 96 motorcycles and 46 big bikes that had been illegally modified.
Samrit said police also checked 25 motorcycle repair shops in the division’s jurisdiction and seized 89 illegal exhaust pipes that were designed to make loud noises.