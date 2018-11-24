More than 800,000 krathong floats collected in Bangkok

Aswin said BMA workers finished sorting the collected floats at 5am.

The floats were collected from the Chao Phraya River and canals and 30 public parks where Loy Krathong activities were allowed.

On the Chao Phraya alone, the BMA dispatched 213 workers on 40 boats to collect floats in three zones from King Rama VII Bridge to Wat Yothin Pradit in Bang Na district for a distance of 34 kilometres, Aswin said.

Of the collected floats, 796,444 or 94.7 per cent were made of degradable materials while 44,883 or 5.3 per cent were made of foam, Aswin added.

The number of collected floats was 3.62 per cent higher than last year’s figure. The percentage of degradable floats increased from 93.6 per cent last year to 94.7 per cent while the foam floats dropped from 6.4 per cent to 5.3 per cent.

He said Lat Krabang district had the highest number of collected floats at 33,257, while the Pom Prap district had the least with 230 floats.