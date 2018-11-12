56 arrested, 80 illegally modified motorcycles seized in Bangkok

illegally modified motorcycles: Acting traffic police chief Pol Col Nithithorn Jintakanon held a press conference at 2 am to announce the result of the operation to check motorcyclists on roads under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 that was held on Friday through to the early hours of Saturday.

He said 17 of the arrested were under 18 years old.

Police also checked 18 motorcycle repair shop and seized 13 illegal spare parts.

Nithithorn said during the operation, police also checked 101 big-bike motorcycles and found that 63 of them emitted noise louder than the legal limit of 95dB so they were suspended from use for a month.