2m Baht: TWO drug suspects who said they were paid 2 million baht to smuggle 8.84 million methamphetamine pills from Tak province on the border with Myanmar to central Ayuthaya province were arrested after a car chase and the large amount of the drug seized, INN News reported today (Sept. 9. 2018).

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakarn and other senior police officers announced the arrest of Mr Veeranit, or Nit, Saema, 30, and Mr Prasit, or Tia, Chaipattanayothin, 24, both natives of Tak, after policemen chased 2 sedans moving the drug in central Sing Buri yesterday.

However the third suspect Mr Kiatphum, or Chai, Munratana, who was driving the second sedan which he owns, abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

Police investigators had been informed by a spy that a large amount of drugs were being moved from the North to the Central region on a sedan.

They set up a checkpoint in Sing Buri and when the 2 sedans drove up, told them to stop for a search. However they zoomed away and after a chase one sedan was stopped, but the other got away. Eventually the second vehicle was abandoned by the driver who escaped.

Upon being questioned Veeranit said he was he was hired by Prasit, who is his relative, for 500,000 baht to drive and take the meth pills to Ayutthaya and deliver it to a client along with him

Prasit said he was hired by Neng Saema, a Myanmar national and his relative, for 2 million baht to run the large amount of the drug.