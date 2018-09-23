74 year old Saudi Arabian tourist passes out in front of hotel, dies

At 6:30AM , September 21st, 2018, a 74 year old Saudi Arabian tourist, Mr. ALSALAMAH NASSER ABDULRAHMAN, passed out on the street in front of the Dee House Hotel on Soi 17 in South Pattaya.

Miss Araya Kanying Yuen, 27 years old, had been entering the hotel when she saw the man collapse. She and some Thai motorbike drivers attempted to help the man but he did not respond so they called emergency services.

Regretfully, they were unable to save the mans life.

Motorbike taxi drivers in the area said that they had seen the man drinking heavily earlier alone at the top of the street. Officials, however, stated that it is too soon to determine the exact cause of death. He was not a resident at the hotel where he passed away on the street. He had been on holiday for several days according to his passport and VISA. The embassy and relatives have been informed.