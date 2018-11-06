7/11 TO ADD LAUNDRY AND DRY-CLEANING

7/11 are rolling out another new service in Bangkok from this week. You’ll be able to get a raspberry slurpie, hot toastie and drop off your laundry and dry cleaning at the same time.

The 24 hour service is expected to expand to the rest of the country’s 7/11 stores in the middle of 2019.

Netizens have been combing through the price lists posted in shops but are confused about which items may not be acceptable for a 7/11 spin dry.

Sample prices for laundry include…

• Shirts, Towels, Jeans: 30

• Bed sheets: 150

• Duvets and all covers: 349

For dry cleaning…

• Shirts: 110

• Sneakers: 350 (314)

• Leather jackets: 450

• Overcoats: 450

Promotional prices for the new services are approximately 10% less. But underwear and other personal items were not listed leaving netizens to ponder if 7/11 staff weren’t prepared to fondle their ‘personals’.

Customers can pick up their laundry and dry-cleaning the next day. If items are not collected within three days an SMS is sent and there is home delivery.

Spring News describes the one-stop convenience store and laundry, a collaboration between CP All, the owners of 7/11, and Cleanmate Company, as a ‘bright idea’.

The 7/11 laundry is now includes Asoke, Silom Soi 9, Din Daeng and Viphawadee Soi 64. Some 80% of 7/11s will have the service in the New Year.