7/11 TO ADD LAUNDRY AND DRY-CLEANING

7/11 are rolling out another new service in Bangkok from this week. You’ll be able to get a raspberry slurpie, hot toastie and drop off your laundry and dry cleaning at the same time.
The 24 hour service is expected to expand to the rest of the country’s 7/11 stores in the middle of 2019.
Netizens have been combing through the price lists posted in shops but are confused about which items may not be acceptable for a 7/11 spin dry.
Sample prices for laundry include…
• Shirts, Towels, Jeans: 30
• Bed sheets: 150
• Duvets and all covers: 349
For dry cleaning…
• Shirts: 110
• Sneakers: 350 (314)
• Leather jackets: 450
• Overcoats: 450
Promotional prices for the new services are approximately 10% less. But underwear and other personal items were not listed leaving netizens to ponder if 7/11 staff weren’t prepared to fondle their ‘personals’.
Customers can pick up their laundry and dry-cleaning the next day. If items are not collected within three days an SMS is sent and there is home delivery.
Spring News describes the one-stop convenience store and laundry, a collaboration between CP All, the owners of 7/11, and Cleanmate Company, as a ‘bright idea’.
The 7/11 laundry is now includes Asoke, Silom Soi 9, Din Daeng and Viphawadee Soi 64. Some 80% of 7/11s will have the service in the New Year.