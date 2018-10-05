The suspects, Rewat Jaidee, 26, and Natthapol Kaewhetpong, 24, were arrested along with the drugs – hidden in 700 sacks supposed to contain tea leaves – at a Soi Lim Kim Chiang warehouse in Tambon Chiang Rak Noi of Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district after midnight on Thursday, Chalermkiat said.

They were charged for having the drugs with intent to sell.

A police investigation led to the arrest of a drug gang in Bangkok which was reportedly supplied from Pathum Thani’s Talad Thai market. The investigation found that a large haul of drugs would be transported from the north to the warehouse on Wednesday night so they staked out the site.