The police have arrested two Thai men in their 20s along with 700kg of crystal methamphetamine or “ice” worth Bt2 billion in street value in Ayuthaya province, as the pair were transporting the illicit drugs hidden among farm produce from the north, deputy national police chief General Chalermkiat Srivorakan told the press on Thursday.
The suspects, Rewat Jaidee, 26, and Natthapol Kaewhetpong, 24, were arrested along with the drugs – hidden in 700 sacks supposed to contain tea leaves – at a Soi Lim Kim Chiang warehouse in Tambon Chiang Rak Noi of Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district after midnight on Thursday, Chalermkiat said.
They were charged for having the drugs with intent to sell.
A police investigation led to the arrest of a drug gang in Bangkok which was reportedly supplied from Pathum Thani’s Talad Thai market. The investigation found that a large haul of drugs would be transported from the north to the warehouse on Wednesday night so they staked out the site.