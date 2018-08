The arrest was announced at a press conference on Wednesday by Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal.

Surachet said tourist and Surat Thani police worked to check shops and warehouses near Chaweng Beach on Tuesday and found fake Polo, Nike, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray-Ban and Under Armour goods.

The crackdown followed an investigation on social networks about fake goods at Chaweng Beach