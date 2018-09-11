Welcome to the 69ers Beer bar soi 7 0ff beach and 2nd road next to flipper house hotel Pattaya. Pattaya is an exciting City which is developing all the time, with the hustle & bustle of the bright lights, clubs and bars in a city that never sleeps, 69ers Beer bar is certainly on the list to come in for a drink, make it your regular “waterhole” whilst in Pattaya. Whether you are a first time visitor to the Land of smiles or a seasoned traveler to Thailand the 69ers Beer Bar is a relaxing way to spend the day or night. The 69ers Beer Bar is located half way up on the right hand side of Soi 7 from beach road next to flipper houe hotel. The bar was established in soi 8 in June 2010 and we moved to larger premises in aug 2012 and we are growing all the time . We are open 24 hours/ 7 days a week and have a wide selection of cold drinks and spirits available with friendly Staff.

we have two the largest floor to ceiling screens plus 4 tv for all the sports foot ball , f1, world super bikes , etc .

and now we have 69ers race karts come and try one of are karts they are 125cc rotax max with front and rear brakes with speeds up to 80 mph at the bira international race circuit dont confuse these with fun karts these are full on race karts so come with your friends and have a race .

We have two well maintained Billiard tables in the bar for all you pool sharks. Need to get around Pattaya? why not hire one of are cars or motor scooters from 69ers. Motorbike hire starts at 250 baht a day or 1400 baht for one week .

PLEASE NOTE YOU MUST HAVE A INTERNATIONAL LICENCE TO DRIVE IN THAILAND OR YOU WILL BE FINED .

————————————————————————————————- we can offer rooms at 69ers from 750 baht a night , also we have two very nice 60 sqm one bedroom condos for rent 10 min from central pattaya at 1000 baht a night . We here at 69ers want to make your holiday a memorable one so you come back time & time again as many of are customer have done over the years ,please check out are webb page www69ersbeerbar.com gary and po