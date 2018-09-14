69ers bar on soi 7 celebrates Garys 63 th birthday party.

We arrived the doors opened up to a sea of faces and vibrant music,

A very big thank you for all your birthday wishes yesterday overwhelmed by the response from my friends family customers , we had a great party last night at 69ers and a big thank you to all my staff there always there for me and po and keep a eye out for a are new pattaya one tv video coming out soon THANK YOU ALL Gary Po & Adele