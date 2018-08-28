Customs officials at the checkpoint thought Saenchai Ratchakom, 20, appeared suspicious, and so searched him and found two bags of drugs hidden in his underwear and another bag in his jacket.

Police said Saenchai admitted to having been hired by a woman to pick up the drugs from two Myanmar men at a casino on the Thakilek side of Myanmar.

He said he was paid Bt5,000 in advance and was promised another Bt2,500 upon delivering the drug to a petrol station in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district. He said he needed the money to pay for his university boarding house fee.