5ft long python caught in woman’s roof in Pattaya

This was the moment rescuers arrived to catch a snake that was hiding in a woman’s roof in Pattaya.

At 3am yesterday September 6 the fire brigade were alerted to the python after it entered the home in the Bang Lamung district. The volunteers rushed to check.

At the scene in a separate room to the snake was, Ms. Vasana Srivwan, 22, who said she was shocked to notice the snake while she was doing the washing up.

She said: ”I looked up at the roof and there was a massive python. It was coiled around a rafter. I screamed and ran outside to a neighbour’s house.”

When the rescue personnel arrived, they noticed the snake on the roof. They used equipment to snare the snake by its neck and drag it down in just a short time.

The snake was about 1.5 meters long, weighs 5-10 kg. It was returned to nature.