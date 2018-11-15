56 gamblers arrested after Phuket raid

More than 56 gamblers were arrested.

50 soldiers and Kathu police raided the house which was allegedly being used as a gambling den near Tessaban 2 Baan Kathu School in Phuket.

Officers said 17 male and 39 female gamblers have been arrested along with Bt195,910 in cash and gambling paraphernalia.

The alleged gamblers were taken to Kathu police station where they were charged with gambling.

The bust came after a tip-off with officers saying they planned the raid and collected witness reports before last night’s operation.