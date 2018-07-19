559kg of marijuana found in Korat

Nakhon Ratchasima police chief Maj Gen Watcharin Boonkong told a press conference that Chalerm Phras Kiat officers were setting up a road checkpoint near Nakhon Ratchasima International Airport when they were alerted to a pickup spotted in a nearby plantation.

The team then cancelled the road checkpoint and investigated the plantation instead. They waited until noon and nobody turned up so they towed the pickup back to the police station.

The owner of the pickup, which was registered in Nakhon Ratchasima, would be interrogated, Watcharin said.