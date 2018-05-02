52 Year-old Danish Man Falls to His Death From Pattaya Condo Balcony

PATTAYA -A 52 year-old Danish man has fallen to his death from a condominium in the resort town Pattaya on Friday morning.

The body of the 52-year-old Dane, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was found lying in a pool of blood in a car park under construction in the compound of the 44-storey condominium on Pattaya Sai 2 Road in central Pattaya. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene after being reported at 8am.

The man, who had stayed in a room on the 34th storey, suffered a broken leg and multiple fractures. Police inspecting the room found a note saying he no longer wanted to live.

His body was sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination to find the cause of death. Police were investigating and would inform the embassy about the death. Bangkok Post