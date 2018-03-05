5 top cops transferred in Bangkok

The top five police officers have been immediately transferred from Bangkok’s Somdet Chaophraya Police Station, after their jurisdiction was the scene of a drug-partying pub raid by officers from the Narcotic Suppression Bureau and the Patrol and Special Operation Division early on Saturday morning.

The officers have been shifted pending a fact-finding probe over their alleged negligence or failure to perform their duty. The immediate transfer order, signed on Saturday by Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner Lt-General Charnthep Sesawet, said precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Anurak Yosprasit, his deputies Pol Lt Colonel Wutthichai Sukhonthawit and Pol Lt Colonel Natthajak Boonyarat and two inspectors Pol Lt Colonel Sa-nguan Reungfang and Pol Lt Colonel Narongchai Ekkachan would take up new duties at the MPB operations centre until further instruction.

Charnthep said the transfer stemmed from the “ID4” pub raid at 2.30am on Saturday that found several people under 20 among the 240 patrons. Ketamine and crystal meth also were found on the pub floor and 62 patrons later were tested positive for drug use.

Source: Nation