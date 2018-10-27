Thai troops seize over 47 million meth pills in one year

Army troops based at the borders have seized 47.7 million meth pills, over 2.7 tonnes of heroin and 983 kgs of crystal Ice and arrested 3,299 drug suspects throughout last fiscal year between October 1, 60-September 31 this year, announced army deputy spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Ngathong.
On top of that, she said the army troops also captured 26,070 illegal migrant workers from neighbouring countries.
Regarding the army’s role in protecting the country’s dwindling forests, troops arrested 121 illegal loggers and seized 9,356 Siamese rosewood (Payoong) logs, 713 Pradoo logs, 844 teak logs and more than 7,000 logs of other previous trees.