Kathmandu – At least 40 people were killed and 23 injured when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed near Kathmandu airport Monday, an official said.

“Thirty-one people died at the spot and nine died at two hospitals in Kathmandu,” police spokesman Manoj Neupane told AFP, adding another 23 were injured. There were 67 passengers and four crew on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka.//AFP