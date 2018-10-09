4 killed, 3 hurt as speeding pickup crashes repeatedly

The Muang Amnart Charoen police station was alerted of the accident at 2.30am on the bypass road near an intersection.

Tyre traces indicated that the four-door pickup hit the traffic light pole and spun before hitting a roadside tree and again spinning, and then crashing against a traffic-sign pole.

One passenger was hurled out of the pickup and killed.

Three others were killed inside the pickup.

Rescuers had to use iron cutters to remove the bodies, along with the three injured passengers, from the wreckage.

Killed were Thiraphat Meesang, 18, Chettha Suwamart, 16, Saksit Yuenyong, 22, and Kanchana Khampan, 18.

The injured were identified as Nanthakorn Traiwong, 23, Suchart Samathong, 22, and Banthit Wangphol, 18.

Police said the pickup was driven by Suchart, who was apparently not familiar with the road. He sped into the curve, causing the truck to run off the road and crash.