4 Bedroom Duplex for sale in Reflection Jomtien

MJD (MAJOR DEVELOPMENT PCL.) is also the developer behind Wind Ratchayothin, M Thonglor 10 and Maestro 19 Ratchada 19 – Vipha. Construction of Reflection was completed in 2013. Condominium comprises of 2 buildings, having 55 floors and includes 335 units.

Facilities at Reflection include elevator, parking, 24-hours security, cctv, swimming pool, sauna, gym, garden / bbq, playground / kid’s area, shop on premise, restaurant on premise, wi-fi.

Numerous shops are situated within reach:

Chom Thian Sercle is 2.2 km away (approximately 6 minutes by car)

Chom Thian Sercle – 2.2 km (6 minutes by car)

Inn Come Community Mall – 2.4 km (7 minutes by car)

Inn Come Community Mall – 2.4 km (7 minutes by car)

The Village – 3.3 km (6 minutes by car)

Also a Family Mart convenience store, located just 1 minute walk away, will satisfy residents’s needs for everyday items shopping.

THE CONDO

1 of 13

The closest schools in proximity to Reflection include:

Wat Na Chom Thian School, located within 2.3 km away (approximately 8 minutes by car)

Wat Na Chom Thian School – 2.3 km (8 minutes by car)

Sattahip Wittayakhom School – 6.7 km (12 minutes by car)

Sattahip Wittayakhom School – 6.7 km (12 minutes by car)

K-9 International Dogs Training Institute – 8.3 km (16 minutes by car)

The location, where the condo is situated, offers a good choice of restaurants. Some of them are listed below:

Rungrueng Sukhothai Noodles Soup – 2 km (6 minutes by car)

Rungrueng Sukhothai Noodles Soup – 2 km (6 minutes by car)

Jomtien Khao Tom Pla – 3.1 km (6 minutes by car)

Jomtien Khao Tom Pla – 3.1 km (6 minutes by car)

Pizza Italian – 5.2 km (12 minutes by car)

Pattaya Memorial Hospital is the nearest hospital, which is located 10 km from the condominium. It will take about 24 minutes by car to go there.

For more info, please contact us by:

=> Facebook message: Pattaya One Property

=> Email: info@pattayaoneproperty.com

=> Tel: Click to reveal 0848662823