Overview
- PRICE: 17,299,000 THB
- TYPE: Condo
- SOLD: No
- STATUS: Available
- Location: Jomtien
Description
4 Bedroom Duplex for sale in Reflection Jomtien
Reflection is a condominium project, developed by MJD (MAJOR DEVELOPMENT PCL.), located at Thanon Jomtien saineung, Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150.
This 150 Sqm, 4 Bedroom Duplex is the epitome of luxurious living here in Pattaya. It is currently on the market for 17,299,000 THB in Foreign Ownership.
Reflection boasts a uniquely designed landscape that connects the land, the sea, and the sky. The central area is an oasis for more family activities.
MJD (MAJOR DEVELOPMENT PCL.) is also the developer behind Wind Ratchayothin, M Thonglor 10 and Maestro 19 Ratchada 19 – Vipha. Construction of Reflection was completed in 2013. Condominium comprises of 2 buildings, having 55 floors and includes 335 units.
Facilities at Reflection include elevator, parking, 24-hours security, cctv, swimming pool, sauna, gym, garden / bbq, playground / kid’s area, shop on premise, restaurant on premise, wi-fi.
Numerous shops are situated within reach:
- Chom Thian Sercle is 2.2 km away (approximately 6 minutes by car)
- Inn Come Community Mall – 2.4 km (7 minutes by car)
- The Village – 3.3 km (6 minutes by car)
Also a Family Mart convenience store, located just 1 minute walk away, will satisfy residents’s needs for everyday items shopping.
THE CONDO
The closest schools in proximity to Reflection include:
- Wat Na Chom Thian School, located within 2.3 km away (approximately 8 minutes by car)
- Sattahip Wittayakhom School – 6.7 km (12 minutes by car)
- K-9 International Dogs Training Institute – 8.3 km (16 minutes by car)
The location, where the condo is situated, offers a good choice of restaurants. Some of them are listed below:
- Rungrueng Sukhothai Noodles Soup – 2 km (6 minutes by car)
- Jomtien Khao Tom Pla – 3.1 km (6 minutes by car)
- Pizza Italian – 5.2 km (12 minutes by car)
Pattaya Memorial Hospital is the nearest hospital, which is located 10 km from the condominium. It will take about 24 minutes by car to go there.
Amenities
- 24 hours manned CCTV security
- Cafe
- Clubhouse
- Fitness
- game-room
- Jacuzzi
- Parking
- Private pool
- Restaurant
- Sauna
- Sport complex area
- Swimming pool
- Tropical garden
Location