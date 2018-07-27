35 university students injured in Phrae bus-car crash

Pol Lieutenant Apichat Chuathong of Huai Rai Police Station was on the scene at about 9.30pm – a U-turn on Denchai-Uttaradit Road in Ban Mae Puak (Moo 5), Den Chai district.

He found four of the students and the unidentified car driver seriously injured and the rest with minor injuries, including bus driver Wichien Phromtha, 52.

Wichien said the Ford Fiesta sedan with a Phitsanulok licence plate was making a U-turn in front of him. He applied the brakes but was unable to avoid a collision and then lost control.

Apichat said both drivers would be charged with reckless driving causing injury.