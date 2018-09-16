31 workers injured as company bus overturns in Pathum Thani

Police have yet to identify the driver, who they said appeared too drunk to give a statement after the accident at 6am on the Phaholyothin road in Tambon Klong Nueng in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.

Workers said the bus of Piyasuwan 29 Company was transporting 50 workers from the Zeer Rangsit shopping mall to their Fabrinet factory in Klong Luang district when the accident occurred.

The workers said they felt the bus swaying left and right and tried to get the driver to stop, but he kept on driving until the bus hit the road island at a U-turn spot and overturned.

The driver was taken to the Klong Luang police station to face charges.