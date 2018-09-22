Man admits he broke into 30 Amazon coffee shops

Kiartkarisorn Srikrailod, 37, from Buri Ram, surrendered at Taling Chan police station at 10am after police summoned him to face theft charges.

Police saw his face on a security camera and later learned of his identity.

He admitted that he had stolen from Amazon shops in petrol stations 30 times since April.

He said his business collapsed after a client refused to pay him, causing him to develop a debt of Bt200,000.

He said he selected Amazon shops because at night they were isolated and there were trees to shade him from being seen while breaking in. He often chose the hours between 10pm and 11pm to break into the shops.

He said if he could not get cash from the cashier’s machine, he would steal tip boxes and got about Bt600 to Bt1,000 each time.

He said the biggest amount he stole was Bt40,000.