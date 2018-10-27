Drug Dealing: Police arrested three men for allegedly dealing drugs in Pattaya from a base in Bangkok.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech on Oct. 18 announced the apprehension of Anuchid Sing­kaew, 27, Angoon Saitong, 28, and Eakachai Phrukhom, 34.

Apichai said a police informant tipped police off to Anuchid’s alleged dealing to youths in Pattaya and helped investigators capture him in a sting operation with 30 methamphetamine tablets and a loaded 32-caliber pistol.

Under interrogation, Anuchid gave up Angoon, who was arrested with 100 ya ba tablets, Apichai said. In turn, Angoon ratted out his alleged Bangkok supplier, Eakachai, who was captured with 600 speed pills and 20 grams of crystal meth.