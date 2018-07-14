29 hurt in Chon Buri floor collapse

Twenty-nine people were slightly injured when a large section of wooden flooring at a beach-side restaurant in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district collapsed on Friday, a police source said.
The 14 men and 15 women were having a meal at the famous Ruantalay Bangsaray Restaurant in Tambon Bangsaray when the wooden floor fell to the beach below.
They reportedly sustained minor wounds and scratches and some were stretchered to an ambulance.
The restaurant was temporarily closed, pending a police investigation.