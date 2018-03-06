28,000 Baht fine for development company

Italian-Thai Development, the company contracted to build the extension of the BTS Green Line, was fined THB28,000 yesterday for potentially killing 14 trees on Phaholyothin Road with their uneducated, extreme trimming.

While their CEO is facing charges for allegedly shooting dead a black panther and other protected species last month, Italian-Thai Development has made the news again after they pruned trees on the roadside to make way for cables without the permission of officials, Amarin TV reported.

A before and after photo of the sidewalk where the trees were cut quickly went viral on Facebook and enraged netizens.

Chatuchak District Chief Pokkrong Pollamuang filed a police report on Sunday, saying that the company didn’t consult with the district or ask for permission to trim trees. Therefore, the company was fined THB2,000 for each tree, under the Act of Orderliness.

The sad news is that two of the trees probably won’t make it, said Pokkrong. The district, however, will relocate all of the trees and find a suitable space for them to grow.

Source: Coconuts